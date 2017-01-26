Girl inspires watchdog to target rape kit testing backlog

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brandon Neuman, D-Washington County, signs a petition to end the backlog in rape kit testing, with Madison Wertz, left, and state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, at right at a news conference in the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Madison Wertz, was invited to help Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and state Rep. Brandon Neuman, D-Washington County, launch a nationwide online petition to secure funding to end the backlog in rape kit testing, which will be sent to all 50 U.S. governors.

