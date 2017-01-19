Franklin County area police log
Pablo N. Tavarez, 19, was taken into custody after authorities were dispatched to the 100 block of Burd Street on Jan. 16. According to the report, it was determined Tavarez assaulted the woman with a weapon, injuring her. HIT-AND-RUN: Someone struck a 2014 Hyundai Sonata while driving south on Interstate 81 at about 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC