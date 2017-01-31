Former Penn. Mayor Pleads Guilty to Hijacking Historical Artifacts
It sounds like a case for Indiana Jones: a powerful man obsessed with history amasses a treasure trove of artifacts, some of which were obtained under dubious circumstances. Only instead of Indy saying, "It belongs in a museum," it was the city of Harrisburg saying, "Auction these off to the highest bidder," and the Dauphin County prosecutors saying, "You broke the law."
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|GeneCantStopMAGAing
|170
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 25
|Pink Eye
|216
|Is Trump better than God?
|Jan 24
|ADvpoint0
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Jan 22
|XRayKid
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC