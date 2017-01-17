Former mayor's Wild West dream heads for courthouse showdown
In this July 14, 2015 file photo, former Harrisburg, Pa., Mayor Stephen Reed arrives for his preliminary arraignment at District Judge William Wenner's offices in Lower Paxton Township, Pa. Jury selection is set to begin Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the criminal case against Reed, charged with receiving stolen property after spending millions in public funds to buy artifacts for a Wild West museum that was never built.
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|13 hr
|XRayKid
|3
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Open to whatever
|214
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
