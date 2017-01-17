Former mayor's Wild West dream heads ...

Former mayor's Wild West dream heads for courthouse showdown

In this July 14, 2015 file photo, former Harrisburg, Pa., Mayor Stephen Reed arrives for his preliminary arraignment at District Judge William Wenner's offices in Lower Paxton Township, Pa. Jury selection is set to begin Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in the criminal case against Reed, charged with receiving stolen property after spending millions in public funds to buy artifacts for a Wild West museum that was never built.

