For theft, ex-mayor avoids prison term

A former Pennsylvania mayor avoided prison time Friday but will serve two years on probation for accumulating Wild West artifacts he bought with public money for a museum that was never built. Former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed was sentenced to two years of probation during a brief hearing in the courthouse around the corner from his former mayoral offices.

