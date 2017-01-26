Flaming paper towels; man exposes him...

Flaming paper towels; man exposes himself in store; underage drinking at Sheetz: Offbeat Police B...

One man broke a bottle of wine on the floor at a Sheetz in Shippensburg and another man vomited on the floor earlier this month, according to borough police. Officers were called to the store along the 300 block of East King Street just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. "Police arrived and made contact with 19-year-old Zachary Rivera, of Lancaster, and 19-year-old George Cruz, of Lancaster," police said.

