Drone view of 8-vehicle crash on I-83 bridge: video

A drone provides aerial view of Wednesday morning's eight-vehicle crash on the I-83 bridge over the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 25. Crash debris has been removed, PennDOT reported at 12:30 p.m., and the road could reopen sooner than estimates, which had been 1:30 p.m. PennDOT bridge inspectors don't expect any of the damage from vehicle debris hitting the parapet will prevent reopening the northbound lanes, said Greg Penny, PennDOT spokesman.

