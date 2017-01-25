Drone view of 8-vehicle crash on I-83 bridge: video
A drone provides aerial view of Wednesday morning's eight-vehicle crash on the I-83 bridge over the Susquehanna River near Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 25. Crash debris has been removed, PennDOT reported at 12:30 p.m., and the road could reopen sooner than estimates, which had been 1:30 p.m. PennDOT bridge inspectors don't expect any of the damage from vehicle debris hitting the parapet will prevent reopening the northbound lanes, said Greg Penny, PennDOT spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|Pink Eye
|216
|Is Trump better than God?
|Tue
|ADvpoint0
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Jan 22
|XRayKid
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC