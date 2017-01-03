Documentary about siblings with Down syndrome, their trek through Himalayas to be screened in Har...
Yonatan Nir knew that bringing 11 people with Down syndrome and their siblings on a trek through the Himalayas would not be easy. That trip resulted in the documentary " My Hero Brother ," which The Harrisburg Jewish Film Festival and Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg will present at a special event starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Jewish Community Center at 3301 N. Front St. The film will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Nir will also be present at the event, and attendees will be able to ask him questions after the screening.
