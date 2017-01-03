Documentary about siblings with Down ...

Documentary about siblings with Down syndrome, their trek through Himalayas to be screened in Harrisburg

Yonatan Nir knew that bringing 11 people with Down syndrome and their siblings on a trek through the Himalayas would not be easy. That trip resulted in the documentary " My Hero Brother ," which The Harrisburg Jewish Film Festival and Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg will present at a special event starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Jewish Community Center at 3301 N. Front St. The film will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Nir will also be present at the event, and attendees will be able to ask him questions after the screening.

