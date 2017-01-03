Coroner IDs victim at scene of Cumberland County house fire
A man is dead and a state police fire marshal is investigating after an early-morning house fire in central Pennsylvania. The Cumberland County coroner did not immediately release the name of the man killed in the fire in East Pennsboro Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Gene The Sympathist
|164
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC