Christian School Association of Greater Harrisburg to create first...

HARRISBURG, Pa.- Harrisburg Christian School and West Shore Christian Academy united into a singular school system under the leadership of the Christian School Association of Greater Harrisburg effective Jan. 1, 2017. "We are excited that the Harrisburg Christian School and West Shore Christian Academy communities have embraced the vision of a unified, single Christian school system and have displayed the courage and commitment to work together to expand and sustain quality Christian education in our region," says Jon Bassoff, president of CSAGH.

