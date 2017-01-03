Chester Co. farmers, producers star again at Pa. Farm Show

Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg this past weekend, resulting in an impressive array of ribbons in the show's 101 Chester County cheesemakers, led by three-time repeat champions Matt Hettlinger and Samuel Kennedy of The Farm at Doe Run , were again victorious across several categories in this year's cheese competition. Most notably, The Farm at Doe Run's "Seven Sisters" cheese won "Best of Show" honors, the same cheese that has topped the rankings since the Farm Show began their cheese competition three years ago.

