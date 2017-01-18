'Armed and dangerous' man could be in York
Authorities are looking for 41-year-old Lawrence Anthony Bradley in connection with aggravated assault, firearms violations and parole violations. 'Armed and dangerous' man could be in York Authorities are looking for 41-year-old Lawrence Anthony Bradley in connection with aggravated assault, firearms violations and parole violations.
