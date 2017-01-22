Area Senator Reports Committee Assignments
State Sen. Bob Mensch has been appointed to again serve as vice chairman of the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, during the 2017-18 legislative session in Harrisburg, his office announced Friday . He also continues to serve on the Aging and Youth, Game and Fisheries, Health and Human Services committees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|8 hr
|XRayKid
|3
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Open to whatever
|214
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC