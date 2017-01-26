2 Harrisburg area ramps to close for bridge inspections this weekend

The first closure will affect motorists heading to the interchange along Interstate 83. The ramp that carries northbound I-83 from the split with eastbound Route 322 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Northbound I-81 drivers will be detoured by way of the ramp to southbound Interstate 283 to the interchange with Route 441, and then back to northbound I-283 to continue onto northbound I-83.

