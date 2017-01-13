13 creepy things to do this Friday the 13th

The stage adaptation of the Choose Your Own Adventure book opens this Friday at Gamut Theatre , and any size donation gets you in the door. The story will change depending on how the audience votes on certain choices, so make sure to bring your cell phone and vote via text message during the show! Want to take the vampire idea a bit more literally? Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill is holding a blood drive from 4-7:30 p.m. this Friday, as is the York Galleria from 1-7 p.m. and the Colonial Park Mall from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Donors at the galleria and the mall will receive a few free goodies, such as tickets to the Harrisburg Comedy Zone or Pennsylvania Auto Show and even some Seltzer Bologna.

