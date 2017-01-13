13 creepy things to do this Friday th...

13 creepy things to do this Friday the 13th

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The stage adaptation of the Choose Your Own Adventure book opens this Friday at Gamut Theatre , and any size donation gets you in the door. The story will change depending on how the audience votes on certain choices, so make sure to bring your cell phone and vote via text message during the show! Want to take the vampire idea a bit more literally? Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill is holding a blood drive from 4-7:30 p.m. this Friday, as is the York Galleria from 1-7 p.m. and the Colonial Park Mall from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Donors at the galleria and the mall will receive a few free goodies, such as tickets to the Harrisburg Comedy Zone or Pennsylvania Auto Show and even some Seltzer Bologna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10) Wed saifster 68
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jan 7 Internet daycare 169
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
Digging Leases Dec 24 Digger 1
Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int... Dec 24 Yeah 2
Lying Donald Trump (May '16) Dec 19 WABASH TSUNAMI 24
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC