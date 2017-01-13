13 creepy things to do this Friday the 13th
The stage adaptation of the Choose Your Own Adventure book opens this Friday at Gamut Theatre , and any size donation gets you in the door. The story will change depending on how the audience votes on certain choices, so make sure to bring your cell phone and vote via text message during the show! Want to take the vampire idea a bit more literally? Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill is holding a blood drive from 4-7:30 p.m. this Friday, as is the York Galleria from 1-7 p.m. and the Colonial Park Mall from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Donors at the galleria and the mall will receive a few free goodies, such as tickets to the Harrisburg Comedy Zone or Pennsylvania Auto Show and even some Seltzer Bologna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|saifster
|68
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 7
|Internet daycare
|169
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC