10 central Pa. restaurant openings you'll be talking about in 2017
The Federal Taphouse is headed west. The restaurant will bring its menu favorites such as pizza, house made charcuterie and eastern shore seafood with an extensive beer list to the former Appalachian Brewing Company at 3721 Market St. in Hampden Township.
