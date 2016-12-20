Two midstate chiropractors charged with defrauding insurance companies of $150K
The arrests of Joshua M. Rosinski and Joseph P. Brady Jr. followed an investigation by the Office of Attorney General's Insurance Fraud Section HARRISBURG - Attorney General Bruce R. Beemer today announced the arrests of two midstate-area chiropractors accused of orchestrating a scheme that defrauded insurance companies out of approximately $150,000. Joshua M. Rosinski, 37, and Joseph P. Brady Jr., 44, were arrested following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General's Insurance Fraud Section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
|Browne introduces measure to limit idling time ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 12
|silly rabbit
|2
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC