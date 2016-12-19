Trump is already facing a a coup da etata in the U.S., says Russian state media chief
Critics of President-elect Donald Trump protest outside the State Capitol before electors arrive to cast their votes in Harrisburg, Pa. In his weekly Sunday TV show, the Kremlin's top spin doctor warned that President-elect Donald Trump is facing a "coup d'etat" in the United States as the electoral college gathers to formalize the result of the U.S. presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
|Browne introduces measure to limit idling time ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 12
|silly rabbit
|2
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC