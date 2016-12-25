Police probe whether gunfire led to traffic death Authorities in central Pennsylvania are investigating whether gunfire led to a Christmas Eve traffic death in Harrisburg. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2016/12/25/police-probe-whether-gunfire-led-traffic-death/95839366/ But police chief Thomas Carter said early Sunday that investigators are trying to determine whether the victim ran into the path of the vehicle as he was fleeing gunshots in the area, either as a potential target or just to avoid the crossfire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.