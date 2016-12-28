PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed for New Year's Holiday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for the New Year's holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services Web site, www.dmv.pa.gov .

