PA Farm Show opens Jan. 7

5 hrs ago Read more: The Ephrata Review

Farmers and exhibitors from all over the state are gearing up for the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show, which takes place Jan. 7 through 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. The show, which opens every day at 9 a.m. features farm animals of all kinds, many of which are accessible to be petted by visitors.

