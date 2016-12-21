Official: Casino funds crucial to com...

Official: Casino funds crucial to community

Without $3 million in funding each year from Mohegan Sun Pocono's casino, the township could not continue to operate, Commissioners Chairman Robert Sax said Friday. Mohegan Sun Pocono recently agreed to continue paying $3 million in local share assessment gaming revenue to Plains Twp.

