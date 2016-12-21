Nonprofit announces 2017 meeting dates, but still fighting to keep closed-door meetings
A nonprofit that controls $13 million in public money has begun moving toward transparency by announcing meeting information despite still fighting a court battle to keep its closed-door meetings. On Tuesday, Impact Harrisburg announced the meeting dates, times and locations for 24 meetings it plans to have next year.
