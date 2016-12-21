More states consider working around t...

More states consider working around the Electoral College

In this Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, protesters demonstrate ahead of Pennsylvania's 58th Electoral College at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. After the election that saw the winner of the popular vote fall short of the U.S. presidency, legislators in states including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Mexico said they plan to introduce legislation that would require their state's Electoral College voters cast ballots for the presidential candidate who earns the most votes nationwide, regardless of the statewide results.

