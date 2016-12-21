Man convicted as teen requests no man...

Man convicted as teen requests no mandatory life on parole

HARRISBURG – A Pennsylvania inmate who has served decades in prison for a murder committed when he was 14 asked the state's highest court Tuesday to prevent him from having to spend the rest of his life on parole.

