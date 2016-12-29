Man charged in deadly shooting along Sycamore Street in Harrisburg
Eric A. King, 34, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a firearm prohibited. He was arraigned Thursday afternoon and taken to Dauphin County Prison without bail.
