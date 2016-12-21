Highspire mourns a mayor who had a hand in everything: John Hoerner passes at age 62
Hoerner, a lifelong resident who was elected mayor in 2005 after a six-year stint on borough council, took ill suddenly at his home and was rushed to Harrisburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 62. The news at once stunned and saddened Highspire residents who saw their mayor as kind of a reference standard for what civic leadership and engagement can be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Digging Leases
|Sat
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
|Browne introduces measure to limit idling time ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 12
|silly rabbit
|2
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC