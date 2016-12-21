Highspire mourns a mayor who had a hand in everything: John Hoerner passes at age 62

Hoerner, a lifelong resident who was elected mayor in 2005 after a six-year stint on borough council, took ill suddenly at his home and was rushed to Harrisburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 62. The news at once stunned and saddened Highspire residents who saw their mayor as kind of a reference standard for what civic leadership and engagement can be.

