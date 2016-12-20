Harrisburg mayor announces holiday plans
Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says the city has a lot to offer city goers this holiday season. People can visit the "Season of Light" show at the state museum, which focuses on people's fascination with lights, especially around the holidays.
