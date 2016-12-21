Franchisee Faces 30 Year Prison Term, $1 Million Fine on Guilty Plea to Bank Fraud
A franchisee of Electrolux International is facing 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges on December 8, 2016, before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Norris had filed a plea on November 22, after withdrawing a not guilty plea a month earlier.
