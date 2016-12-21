For some, opposing Trump an exercise of democracy

The Philadelphian was camped on a bench in the Pennsylvania state Capitol rotunda in Harrisburg on Monday morning, waiting, like the rest of us, for the Keystone State's presidential electors to go through a hugely symbolic, yet no less hugely important, exercise. At 12:54 p.m., barely an hour after they gaveled into session in the ornate chamber of the state House of Representatives, Pennsylvania's 20 electors, all of them Republican, unanimously cast their votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

