For 2017: A Harrisburg home-buying resurgence spurred by millennials: Greg Rothman
They add up to the start of a residential resurgence in Harrisburg and other urbanized communities like New Cumberland, Mechanicsburg Borough and Lemoyne. I believe the growing "Back to the City'' movement sweeping the country is about to have a profound - and positive -- impact on Central Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
|Browne introduces measure to limit idling time ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 12
|silly rabbit
|2
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC