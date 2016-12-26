[FILE] A close-up photograph showing a Starbucks cup with a kiosk in the background.
That's right, the coffee chain is offering free tall-sized espresso drinks at some of its locations beginning on Christmas through January 2. Today in Central PA, the Starbucks location on Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg is participating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Digging Leases
|Sat
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
|Browne introduces measure to limit idling time ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 12
|silly rabbit
|2
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC