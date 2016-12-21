Christmas 2016: What's open, what's closed
While government services are closed on Sundays, some also are closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and/or Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Dec. 27. PennDOT: The Riverfront Office Center location in Harrisburg and Driver License and Photo License Centers statewide will be closed Dec. 24-26. County offices: Adams and Cumberland, closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26; Perry, closed Dec. 26-27; Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York, closed Dec. 26. Libraries: Dauphin County and Lebanon County library systems, closed Dec. 24-26 ; Cumberland County Library System libraries, all closed Dec. 24-25.
