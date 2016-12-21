Carbon County Court news
Thomas P. McArdle, 15 Bowmans Road, Lehighton, is asking the court to restore his firearms rights, which, he claims, have been wrongfully deprived him by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division, Harrisburg. The plaintiff states the state police's reasoning in denying his application for the restoration of his firearms rights is because of a "Disabling Offense" that happened in 1995 in the Borough of Birdsboro, Berks County, which then constituted his third conviction of driving under the influence within a five-year period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Digging Leases
|Dec 24
|Digger
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Dec 24
|Yeah
|2
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Dec 19
|WABASH TSUNAMI
|24
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Dec 19
|Johnny Sphincters
|212
|Mays Landing
|Dec 13
|Mike Jersey
|1
|Browne introduces measure to limit idling time ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 12
|silly rabbit
|2
|Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07)
|Dec 11
|cyt
|62
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC