Blotter: Inmate charged for brutal beating An inmate at Lebanon County Correctional Facility has been charged for viciously attacking another inmate inside his cell. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2ic7YYf Assault: Clifford Aponte, 28, Lebanon, an inmate at Lebanon County Correctional Facility, 730 E. Walnut St., has been charged for viciously attacking another inmate inside his cell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.