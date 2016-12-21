Blotter: Inmate charged for brutal beating
An inmate at Lebanon County Correctional Facility has been charged for viciously attacking another inmate inside his cell. Assault: Clifford Aponte, 28, Lebanon, an inmate at Lebanon County Correctional Facility, 730 E. Walnut St., has been charged for viciously attacking another inmate inside his cell.
