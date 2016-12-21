Beware further efforts to dismantle the Pa. Liquor Control Board in 2017: Wendell W. Young IV
As the New Year looms and the debate over the great divide in our nation and commonwealth continues, I'd like to offer up a universal resolution for everyone, R or D, Overjoyed or Despondent over the November election results: But the battle lines over the role of state government are being drawn and facts appear to be in short supply in the debate over privatization, fair tax policy and, ultimately, how we can ensure a thriving middle class. Already, the privateers are ramping up their efforts to further dismantle the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and they continue to mangle very simple financial documents and reports.
