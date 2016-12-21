Beware further efforts to dismantle t...

Beware further efforts to dismantle the Pa. Liquor Control Board in 2017: Wendell W. Young IV

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

As the New Year looms and the debate over the great divide in our nation and commonwealth continues, I'd like to offer up a universal resolution for everyone, R or D, Overjoyed or Despondent over the November election results: But the battle lines over the role of state government are being drawn and facts appear to be in short supply in the debate over privatization, fair tax policy and, ultimately, how we can ensure a thriving middle class. Already, the privateers are ramping up their efforts to further dismantle the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and they continue to mangle very simple financial documents and reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Digging Leases Dec 24 Digger 1
Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int... Dec 24 Yeah 2
Lying Donald Trump (May '16) Dec 19 WABASH TSUNAMI 24
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Dec 19 Johnny Sphincters 212
Mays Landing Dec 13 Mike Jersey 1
News Browne introduces measure to limit idling time ... (Mar '07) Dec 12 silly rabbit 2
News Route 222 Bypass has made traffic flow a sight ... (Dec '07) Dec 11 cyt 62
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,692

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC