2017 arrive past your bedtime? Welcome to the a oeNoon Yeara
Half the fun of ringing in the new year is the countdown to midnight. But what do you do if that's just way past your bedtime? You go to the State Museum of Pennsylvania? For more than a decade, the museum in Harrisburg has hosted a "Noon Year's" celebration.
Read more at WPMT-TV York.
