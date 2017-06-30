Harlingen student looks at medical fu...

Harlingen student looks at medical future

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Rafael Soto, a sophomore at Harlingen High School, served as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders held earlier this week in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Congress was an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesus (Jesse or Chuy)Sanchez (Mar '09) Jun 24 Im like WTF 9
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,800 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC