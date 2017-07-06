Funeral held for Texas sailor killed in ship collision
Sailors from the Harlingen U.S. Navy Operational Support Center escort the body of U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 2nd. Class Noe Hernandez out of the Sacred Heart Parish following a funeral service, Thursday July 6, 2017 in Mercedes, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus (Jesse or Chuy)Sanchez (Mar '09)
|Jun 24
|Im like WTF
|9
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC