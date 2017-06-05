Uresti wants some charges tossed in c...

Uresti wants some charges tossed in criminal cases

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who was indicted May 16 on 13 felony charges in two separate cases, has asked the U.S. District Court in San Antonio to toss bribery, money laundering and securities charges levied against him by the U.S. Attorney's Office. less Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who was indicted May 16 on 13 felony charges in two separate cases, has asked the U.S. District Court in San Antonio to toss bribery, money laundering and securities charges ... more The FBI conducted a raid on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at the law offices of state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who is under investigation for his connection to FourWinds, a fraudulent fracking business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC