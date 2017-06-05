Uresti wants some charges tossed in criminal cases

Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who was indicted May 16 on 13 felony charges in two separate cases, has asked the U.S. District Court in San Antonio to toss bribery, money laundering and securities charges levied against him by the U.S. Attorney's Office. less Texas state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who was indicted May 16 on 13 felony charges in two separate cases, has asked the U.S. District Court in San Antonio to toss bribery, money laundering and securities charges ... more The FBI conducted a raid on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at the law offices of state Sen. Carlos Uresti, who is under investigation for his connection to FourWinds, a fraudulent fracking business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.