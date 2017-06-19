Time out for fun

Time out for fun

Alex Gracia rode comically on a giant tricycle this week during Triple Play, an event of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harlingen. The event was an hour of exercise and other vigorous activities inside the Main Unit at 1204 W. Washington Ave. and outside at Lulu World.

