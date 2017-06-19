Texas Education Commissioner pays vis...

Texas Education Commissioner pays visit to RGV students

Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath paid a quick visit to the Rio Grande Valley to talk about changes to the STAAR Report Card aimed at increasing parent engagement. HARLINGEN - Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath paid a quick visit to the Rio Grande Valley to talk about changes to the STAAR Report Card aimed at increasing parent engagement.

