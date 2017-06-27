Super of the Year
The Tax Ratification Election, redesign of the career and technical education department, and the creation of the Harlingen School of Health Professions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus (Jesse or Chuy)Sanchez (Mar '09)
|Jun 24
|Im like WTF
|9
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC