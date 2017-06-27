Summer literacy program comes to Harlingen Housing Authority communities
The Dr. Seuss book was among the children's books handed out yesterday in the four communities of the Harlingen Housing Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus (Jesse or Chuy)Sanchez (Mar '09)
|Jun 24
|Im like WTF
|9
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC