Stripes robbery suspects spotted by deputy, both arrested
A pair of robbery suspects accused of holding up a Stripes convenience store were arrested hours after the crime happened. While heading back to the store on 7951 Southmost Road to get more information on the aggravated robbery that happened early Monday morning, a Cameron County deputy spotted the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene.
