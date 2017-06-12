Stripes robbery suspects spotted by d...

Stripes robbery suspects spotted by deputy, both arrested

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A pair of robbery suspects accused of holding up a Stripes convenience store were arrested hours after the crime happened. While heading back to the store on 7951 Southmost Road to get more information on the aggravated robbery that happened early Monday morning, a Cameron County deputy spotted the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 281,730,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC