Strength of Spirit: Harlingen teen overcomes obstacles on the way to a scholarship
Norman Torres, 18, a cancer survivor, was awarded a "full-ride" Terry Scholarship to attend the University of Texas at Austin, where he will study kinesiology beginning this fall.
