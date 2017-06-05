Spring Break sales tax numbers soar into stratosphere for Island
State sales tax distribution to Texas cities released this past week show the island city had an increase in reimbursements of a whopping 31.22 percent over April of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC