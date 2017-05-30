South Texas port directors make case for support
Directors of four maritime ports presented their cases to the media and local officials Friday in an effort to highlight the impact of their facilities on the economy of South Texas. The ports range from the mega-sized Port of Brownsville, to the smaller Port of Harlingen and Port-Isabel-San Benito Navigation District, and Port Mansfield in WillacyCounty.
