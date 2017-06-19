Sister Business: Kayla Rodriguez and ...

Sister Business: Kayla Rodriguez and Kassandra Mendoza

A pair of sisters with modeling and beauty pageantry on their resume has gone all in and are honing in their skills to offer modeling training and pageantry services at their new business, Beauty Pageantry & More, based in Mercedes.

