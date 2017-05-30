Prosecutors say Uresti had financial difficulties, exploited
State Sen. Carlos Uresti, center, with his wife, Lleanna, and his lawyer Mikal Watts, speaks to the media on May 17 outside the San Antonio federal courthouse following an initial appearance in his criminal case. Uresti has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges in two indictments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May 4
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC